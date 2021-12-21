Senator tours tornado damage

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Senator John Boozman stopped in Trumann today to tour tornado damage from the Dec. 10 storm.

He arrived in Trumann at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12. There, he met with city leaders firefighters before touring the fire department.

“You can read about these things, talk to officials, talk to individuals, but you simply don’t realize the extent of the damage until you’ve toured it,” Boozman said. “That’s what this is all about. At the end of the day, it’s everyone working together to rebuild.”

Arkansas Senator @JohnBoozman was in Trumann today to survey tornado damage.



Several workers were inside when the storm hit. Some of the workers shared their stories with the senator. The roof was torn off the building when it took a direct hit from the tornado.

Boozman said the tour was “impactful” and the damage was “devastating” as he made his way across Region 8. He also made stops in Leachville and Monette before touring Trumann.

“We’re all going to be working together at the federal, state, county, and volunteer levels to do all we can to help those that have suffered so much,” Boozman said.

FEMA workers were also on the ground to assess the damage in the city. Boozman said he expects an official presidential disaster declaration soon, which would allow federal funds to flow in for relief efforts.

