NAYLOR, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents of Naylor will need to boil their water for the next few days.

The city issued a precautionary boil order Tuesday, Dec. 21, following a water main break.

A city official said they expect to get tests back on the samples by Thursday, Dec. 23.

Until then, residents will need to boil all water for consumption.

