WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis police chief announced his resignation Tuesday.

Chief Michael D. Pope says he will resign effective December 24, 2021.

In a statement, Pope says he has other endeavors and goals that are pointing him in a different direction. Pope was selected as police chief at the end of July when former chief, Eddie West, retired.

View Pope’s entire statement below.

West Memphis police chief announces resignation (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.