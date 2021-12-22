Energy Alert
2022 budget proposal stresses parks and recreation

A breakdown of where the money goes in the new 2022 Jonesboro city budget plan
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new budget for the city of Jonesboro was proposed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and some residents are concerned about the distribution of money.

The report highlights the improvements needed in the parks and recreation department as they saw a 1.2-million-dollar increase compared to last year’s numbers.

When it comes to a budget report there is more than meets the eye. For example, the fire department saw a loss of 400,000 dollars compared to last year, but that is because of a new ladder truck purchase that they needed more money for.

One department’s numbers that had a few citizens worried at the meeting was the police. The police department only saw an increase of around 300,000 dollars and compared to the other things on the agenda it was a low number.

That number had residents in attendance express their concerns. One Jonesboro resident said, “with all of the crime our town has seen don’t you guys think we should invest some more money in protecting our neighborhoods.”

Compared to the 1.2 million dollars for the parks and recreation department, that number is low. City officials said it might seem low but the budget was put together by all departments where they were able to stress their needs.

West Memphis police chief announces resignation
COVID cases in Craighead County
