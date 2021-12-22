Energy Alert
Arkansas State basketball beats Lyon, finishes non-conference slate

Red Wolves beat Lyon 88-66 at First National Bank Arena Tuesday.
Red Wolves beat Lyon 88-66 at First National Bank Arena Tuesday.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Led by a career-high 31 points and game-high 10 rebounds from forward Norchad Omier, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team claimed an 88-66 victory over Lyon College Tuesday at First National Bank Arena to wrap up its non-conference schedule.

The Red Wolves have now won six of their last seven games to improve their record to 9-3 overall and 6-1 at home.  Since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 1991-92, A-State won nine non-conference games for just the fourth time and first time since the 2016-17 season.

Omier was responsible for the most points scored by an Arkansas State player this season, making 15 field goals that were just two shy of the First National Bank Arena record.  He was joined in double figures by juniors Markise Davis and Desi Sills with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The Red Wolves made 40-of-74 shots for a .541 field goal percentage, while limiting the Scots to a .377 percentage and turning the ball over a season-low seven times.  They also blocked a season-high seven shots and dished out 25 assists, their second-most of the year, on their 40 buckets that were a season-high.

The game’s first 14 minutes featured four ties and two lead changes as neither team led by more than seven points.  However, with the score knotted 27-27 at the 6:06 mark, A-State put together an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to take the lead for good.

The Red Wolves took a 45-35 advantage into the break before outscoring the Scots 43-31 in the second half.  They opened the final 20 minutes with a 22-9 run to push their lead to 67-44 with 12:58 remaining and extended the advantage to as many as 24 points.

Omier collected his seventh double-double of the season and 22nd of his career as his team-leading 10 rebounds helped A-State post a 42-31 advantage on the boards.  While senior guard Marquis Eaton scored just six points in the game, it pushed his career total to 1,465 to move him into a tie with Chico Fletcher (1996-2000) for the seventh most in school history.

Lyon was led by two players scoring in double figures, including Ben Keton with a game-high 24 points and John Paul Morgan with 11.

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Dec. 30, beginning Sun Belt Conference action with a 7:00 p.m. home game against Georgia State.  The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.  For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

