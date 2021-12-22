Arkansas State women’s basketball finishes non-conference play Wednesday at SIUE

Arkansas State looks to close out non-conference play with a winning record for the second consecutive season, taking on SIU Edwardsville in the non-league finale on Wednesday. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network via FM Newstalk 102.1 KBTM/AM 1230.

Wednesday’s contest is not only the final non-conference bout of the season for the Red Wolves, as it will also be the final game for all Sun Belt Conference teams before league play opens Dec. 30.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 764-592 all-time record (.563) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

Arkansas State faces SIU Edwardsville for its final non-conference matchup of the 2021-22 season. The Cougars enter the contest at 4-6 overall and riding a two-game losing skid into Wednesday’s contest. SIUE fell 80-71 to Illinois State on Dec. 11 before dropping a 66-57 decision to Toledo on Dec. 19, both at home.

Wednesday could see a pair of the nation’s top teams at the free-throw line go at it, as SIUE ranks inside the top 40 nationally in both FT attempts (217) and makes (153), both of which lead the Ohio Valley Conference. Allie Troeckler leads the Cougars in steals (28), ranking second in the OVC and inside the top 40 nationally in that stat.

Arkansas State picked up another dominant home victory on Sunday, trouncing Hendrix by a 98-48 score to move to 2-0 under interim head coach Destinee Rogers. Morgan Wallace registered a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to go along with 7 assists to lead five double-figure scorers and a trio of double-digit rebounders. Wallace (11) was one of the three players with 10 or more boards on the day, as Karolina Szydlowska (11) and Talia Roldan (10) also crashed the boards in A-State’s 61-rebound performance. It marked the first game in which three Red Wolves tallied 10 or more boards since Nov. 18, 2009, versus UAPB. The 61 rebounds tied for fifth-most in a single game in school history, while A-State handed out 27 assists, which were the fourth-most in program history. Those 27 assists were part of 40 field goals made, which was the second-highest total in program annals.

