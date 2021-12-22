Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ArkLaTex preparing for winter travel

State departments of transportation are preparing for the winter season.
State departments of transportation are preparing for the winter season.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Tuesday, Dec. 21 is the first official day of winter.

In light of the most recent winter season, when two winter storms hit the ArkLaTex hard, transportation departments are on high alert.

“This last time, we’ve done a more extensive revamp of the plan to include some more specified response levels,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD).

She says the north region has received 2 million pounds of salt. Last winter, they had 1 million pounds. Plus, she says, the department has two snow plows on standby.

Over in Texas, the transportation department says they’re going to be much more proactive.

“Anytime there is any kind of threat of wintry precipitation, inclement weather, we are going to pretreat those roads,” said Heather Deaton, of TxDOT’s Atlanta District.

She says they also have more salt: 4 million pounds of it to be exact. Plus, Marshall received a new brine storage tank in mid-December.

Here are some tips on how to safely drive on ice and snow:

Ellen Coulter, with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, says her state has done several practice runs this fall to get ready. “We’ve tested our safety equipment, serviced out vehicles, practiced loading and unloading materials into those vehicles, working with our emergency operation center.”

Coulter says the department is more prepared going into this winter.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has more than 100 crews, according to TJ Gerlach, a spokesman for Oklahoma’s transportation department. “Every winter weather event is its own thing, so we prepare as best as we can ahead of any winter season. So our preparation hasn’t really changed this year.”

All of the states say drivers should stay off the roads should another winter storm happen.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating