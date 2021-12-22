Energy Alert
Branson, Mo. shoppers share top Christmas items they forget to buy

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - With the stress of the holiday season it can be easy to forget a thing or two on your Christmas list this year.

Shoppers say it’s the small things they find themselves rushing back to the store to pick up.

“Well definitely for me it’s paper plates, utensils, forks, and knives,” said Branson shopper Trey Harmon.

Harmon and his family are visiting Branson from Mississippi and spent the day picking up those last-minute gifts. He believes people spend time rushing to buy gifts days before Christmas because more thought goes into bigger items for your immediate family.

”Sometimes you just forget about those secondary people that turn into a last-minute binge,” Harmon said.

Harmon has been able to find unique gifts for his family on this trip.

”Plenty of small shops, mom and pop shops you’re not just going to Walmart for generic items,” said Harmon.

However, visitor Alissa Foshee says it’s those generic items that people tend to forget about the most. That’s why she uses after-Christmas sales to stock up on items, leading to less stress before a big holiday.

”Ribbon and paper and bows those things that you’ll see that are on clearance and you can really get amazing deals at the end of Christmas,” Foshee said.

She says baking items are also easy to forget.

“You can stock up on the sugar, the flour, and the chocolate chips and that kind of thing,” said Foshee.

Foshee says if you have guests coming over for a holiday party don’t forget the paper products you might need, such as paper plates, napkins, and even extra wrapping paper.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

