Dec. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a little cool now, but changes are coming! In fact, by Christmas Eve, temperatures will be soaring to near 70!

On Christmas day, we have raised the high temperature forecast even more to the mid 70s!

If this forecast plays out, it will be the warmest Christmas on record! We stay mild with highs in the 60s next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case.

West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation.

The new budget for the city of Jonesboro was proposed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and some residents are concerned about the distribution of money.

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.