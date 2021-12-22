Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dec. 22: What you need to know

By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a little cool now, but changes are coming! In fact, by Christmas Eve, temperatures will be soaring to near 70!

On Christmas day, we have raised the high temperature forecast even more to the mid 70s!

If this forecast plays out, it will be the warmest Christmas on record! We stay mild with highs in the 60s next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case.

West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation.

The new budget for the city of Jonesboro was proposed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and some residents are concerned about the distribution of money.

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 12/21/21
Red Wolves beat Lyon to move to 9-3
Norchad Omier drops 31 pts & 10 reb, Arkansas State beats Lyon to move to 9-3
Hurricane sweep Little Rock Central Tuesday night
Jonesboro sweeps Little Rock Central in basketball doubleheader
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Dog with rotten, broken leg recovering after amputation