Elauna Eaton has 6 pts, Arkansas falls to Creighton in non-conference finale

Arkansas Women’s Basketball (10-3) fell in their last scheduled non-conference game on Tuesday afternoon in Bud Walton Arena, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors Hogs lost to Creighton (8-3), 81-72. Creighton’s offense was excellent for most of the night, especially from deep, as they hit 14 of their 30 long balls. Creighton also outrebounded Arkansas, 39-31, while winning the turnover battle, 11-9.

Junior guard Makayla Daniels put together an excellent outing against the Blue Jays, scoring 34 of Arkansas’ points, a new career-high. She did it on an incredibly efficient clip, too, as she made 11 of her 17 shots, five of her six threes, and seven of her eight free throws. Sasha Goforth and Jersey Wolfenbarger both put up 11 points in the loss.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs and Blue Jays battled in the first quarter, and the frame ended with Creighton up 16-13, after Arkansas scored the last five minutes of the frame. This game was won in the second quarter, though, as the Blue Jays dominated the frame, 29-20, behind some incredible shooting.

Lauren Jensen propelled the Creighton offense in the period, hitting three of her five triples in the quarter. Morgan Maly was also dominant in the frame, as she chipped in with eight points. In all, despite Arkansas hitting four of its five triples in the period, Creighton hit seven of their 11, taking a commanding 12 point lead into the break. Through the beginning of the third, the Blue Jays would run the lead up to as many as 20. Despite 34 from Daniels, Arkansas never really threatened in the second half.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels becomes one of only four Hogs since 2000 to score 30+ multiple times in the same season, joining Hog legends Chelsea Dungee, Alexis Tolefree and Shameka Christon.

Samara Spencer got back into double-figures, scoring 10 points.

Goforth once again led the squad on the glass, pulling down seven boards.

Daniels had active hands again in this one, nabbing a team-high three steals.

NEXT OUT TIME

Arkansas heads to Mississippi, as the Hogs and Rebels of Ole Miss are set to square off in the Razorbacks’ SEC Opener. That game is set to tip at 6 p.m. CT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

