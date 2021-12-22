Hiring trends in 2022 show remote work is the new normal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your new year’s resolution for 2022 includes looking for a new job, the forecast looks good.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Angela Copeland, Vice President at Recruiter.com, at the digital desk to get some tips for those looking to switch careers.

“I just think this is going to be an exciting year,” Copeland said. “You know, what’s normal at work has really shifted. I know many of us have been kind of waiting for the pandemic to pass. We’ve been trying to minimize our risk, but this is really the perfect time to look at work in a totally new way. Get ready, make it one of your new year’s resolutions, and get excited because this is just the perfect time to be looking. You know, salaries are going up, jobs are becoming more flexible. You just have some many options to create something that really matches up with your lifestyle.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

