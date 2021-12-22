Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hiring trends in 2022 show remote work is the new normal

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your new year’s resolution for 2022 includes looking for a new job, the forecast looks good.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Angela Copeland, Vice President at Recruiter.com, at the digital desk to get some tips for those looking to switch careers.

“I just think this is going to be an exciting year,” Copeland said. “You know, what’s normal at work has really shifted. I know many of us have been kind of waiting for the pandemic to pass. We’ve been trying to minimize our risk, but this is really the perfect time to look at work in a totally new way. Get ready, make it one of your new year’s resolutions, and get excited because this is just the perfect time to be looking. You know, salaries are going up, jobs are becoming more flexible. You just have some many options to create something that really matches up with your lifestyle.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
Marine welcomed home for the holidays
Ozarks family welcomes home Marine for the holidays
A breakdown of where the money goes in the new 2022 Jonesboro city budget plan
2022 budget proposal stresses parks and recreation
St. Elizabeth's Place has taken in some new residents.
Nursing home houses displaced residents