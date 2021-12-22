Kennett man sentenced to 30 years for assault, child abuse

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault and child abuse.

Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr., 33, of Kennett, was found guilty by a Dunklin County jury after a three-day trial in September.

According to a release from the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, Estes was heard threatening others associated with the criminal justice system during recorded jail calls.

He also resisted deputies while they took him into custody after the jury reached their verdict.

Based on his prior felony convictions for burglary, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle, the prosecuting attorney’s office stated Estes is considered a prior and persistent felony offender.

He also previously been convicted of domestic assault.

The judge sentenced Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the child abuse charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Court documents state that in April 2016, the 21-month-old child was taken to the hospital by his mother with bruises on his face and body and his eye swollen shut.

The doctor who examined him testified at trial that the injuries were life threatening and caused by multiple blows of blunt force trauma.

Estes had been alone with the child for a short period of time the evening before, after his mother put him to sleep, while she ran an errand.

