Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kennett man sentenced to 30 years for assault, child abuse

The judge sentenced Matthew Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the...
The judge sentenced Matthew Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the child abuse charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.((Source: Gray News))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault and child abuse.

Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr., 33, of Kennett, was found guilty by a Dunklin County jury after a three-day trial in September.

According to a release from the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, Estes was heard threatening others associated with the criminal justice system during recorded jail calls.

He also resisted deputies while they took him into custody after the jury reached their verdict.

Based on his prior felony convictions for burglary, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle, the prosecuting attorney’s office stated Estes is considered a prior and persistent felony offender.

He also previously been convicted of domestic assault.

The judge sentenced Estes to 30 years for first-degree assault and 16 years on the child abuse charge with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Court documents state that in April 2016, the 21-month-old child was taken to the hospital by his mother with bruises on his face and body and his eye swollen shut.

The doctor who examined him testified at trial that the injuries were life threatening and caused by multiple blows of blunt force trauma.

Estes had been alone with the child for a short period of time the evening before, after his mother put him to sleep, while she ran an errand.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 22: What you need to know
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 12/21/21
Red Wolves beat Lyon to move to 9-3
Norchad Omier drops 31 pts & 10 reb, Arkansas State beats Lyon to move to 9-3