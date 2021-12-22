Energy Alert
Multi-Agency Resource Center visits Trumann

Center helps those impacted by Dec. 10 tornado
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up at First Baptist Church in Trumann today. The event was held to provide resources to those in need in the aftermath of the December 10th tornado.

Resource centers in Trumann have been turning away donations due to lack of need and space. However, for those still wanting to help, cash donations are the top priority. That money can go toward expenses, or be used to buy supplies needed.

Red Cross Executive Director for Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Jennifer Sokolowski said helping those in need is a blessing.

“During Christmas, it’s the most gut-wrenching to see what these families have to go through. So being able to help them through this difficult time is amazing,” she said.

Tornado victims in Trumann are dealing with food shortages, something the event addresses.

Captain Teri Smith, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army was grateful for the opportunity to help.

“Many people we have dealt with had just bought food for their families, so this is a relief to a lot of people. They can still have their families get together and they can still have joy, despite the disaster that has happened,” Smith said.

To donate to the Salvation Army, call 1-800-725-2769 or visit helpsalvationarmy.org.

To donate to the Red Cross, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcross.org.

