Reigning state champion Jonesboro swept Little Rock in a boys & girls doubleheader. The Hurricane are off to a 7-1 start.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/21/21)

Jonesboro 55, LR Central 52 (Boys)

Jonesboro 52, LR Central 50 (Girls - OT)

Paragould 66, Mammoth Spring 33 (Girls)

Walnut Ridge 76, Piggott 39 (Boys)

Corning 67, Rivercrest 20 (Girls)

Batesville 61, Ashdown 42 (Boys)

Gosnell 54, Harrisburg 53 (Boys)

Viola 52, Norfork 41 (Boys)

Norfork 54, Viola 40 (Girls)

Rogers 34, Mountain Home 21 (Boys)

