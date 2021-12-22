Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Not a single piece of evidence ever connected the West Memphis Three, Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley, to the 1993 murders of Steve Branch, Christopher Byers, and Michael Moore.

Echols’ attorneys finally got access Tuesday to the evidence they believe can exonerate all three men.

Echols’ legal team says it took a court order from the state to see the evidence at the West Memphis Police Department. They say the evidence is in good shape and well documented.

”Well, we’re shocked that it’s taken 18 months,” said Lonnie Soury, spokesperson for Echols’ legal team.

Soury says they’ve spent the pandemic fighting for justice for Echols, Baldwin, and Misskelley.

”We were told the evidence had been destroyed in a fire,” Soury said. “And then low and behold, we get to the West Memphis Police Department today and all the evidence is cataloged, is there intact. Nothing was destroyed.”

Echols tweeted:

“It can now be tested, to see who left DNA at the crime scene. My attorney was in the evidence room and saw it with his own eyes. Every piece is still there.”

”He found what we were looking for, the ligatures that bound the children. The sneaker ligatures in which Terry Hobbs’ DNA was found in,” Soury said.

Hobbs was Branch’s stepfather. Earlier this year, he told Action News 5 he welcomes new DNA testing.

The bodies of Branch, Byers, and Moore were found in a drainage ditch in West Memphis May 6, 1993.

In 1994, Echols, Baldwin, and Misskelley, teenagers at the time, were convicted of killing the eight-year-old boys in what was believed to be a satanic ritual.

They had always maintained their innocence. Even when taking an Alford Plea, admitting guilt to get out of prison in 2011.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says neither he nor Police Chief Michael Pope were the reason for the delay in getting access to the evidence.

”I have no vested interest in trying to withhold any evidence from anyone on either side. We want to make sure that they get to the bottom of what they’re trying to figure out,” said McClendon.

The next step is getting the evidence tested using a new DNA technology called M-VAC.

”And now, we’re hoping that this development will lead to the real killers and the exoneration of the West Memphis Three,” Soury said.

Echols’ team wants the evidence tested by a private forensic DNA lab in California.

“Asa Hutchinson, step up and order this case be closed,” Soury said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Dog with rotten, broken leg recovering after amputation

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 12/21/21
Red Wolves beat Lyon to move to 9-3
Norchad Omier drops 31 pts & 10 reb, Arkansas State beats Lyon to move to 9-3
Hurricane sweep Little Rock Central Tuesday night
Jonesboro sweeps Little Rock Central in basketball doubleheader
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Dog with rotten, broken leg recovering after amputation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation