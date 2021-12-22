Nursing home houses displaced residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several long-term care residents displaced by the Dec. 10 tornados have found a new home in Jonesboro.

When a tornado struck the Quail Run nursing home in Trumann, St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro acted quickly. Shari Doty, an administrator at St. Elizabeth’s Place, was at a concert in Little Rock when she heard the news. She waited for a break in the storm and left the venue.

“Just as fast as we could, we got in our vehicle and headed home. We knew we had to be there,” Doty said.

When she got to Jonesboro, her employees were already hard at work preparing for new residents. Many workers stayed as late as 4:30 A.M. Doty said she never heard a single complaint.

“It just shows that even though they didn’t personally know these residents, if you work in long-term care, it doesn’t matter if it’s a facility you work at. It didn’t matter,” she said. “They just wanted to be here to help and to take care of them.”

Quail Run Administrator Tracy Finch was blown away by the community response in the aftermath. She was in the building when the storm hit. She was prepared for everything that came next.

“There were people coming out of the woodwork willing to help. It was raining, we were all soaking wet. That says a lot for your community and how everyone pulls together in those situations,” Finch said. “It was very touching.”

Both administrators said they had practiced for such scenarios, though they hoped to never use them. However, their disaster preparedness training likely saved several lives that night.

Residents were transferred to St. Elizabeth’s as soon as they could be moved that night. Churches and other organizations provided transportation for all involved.

St. Elizabeth’s Place took in new residents until they reached their capacity. In all, they brought in 18 residents and several workers from the Quail Run facility. All remaining displaced residents were transferred to Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation in Jonesboro.

The residents and workers will be at St. Elizabeth’s indefinitely.

“This will be their home as long as they want to be here,” Doty said.

Now, the residents are trying to adjust to their new home.

Donations have been flooding in since the storm, and residents have been able to pick out new clothes, toiletries, and décor items for their rooms.

Though some items are replaceable, several mementos are still missing.

Doty said the resident lost her Bible. Inside were notes, cards, and memories of her past. Some personal items were recovered in the wreckage, but the Bible, along with many others, is still missing.

These residents lost nearly everything in an instant, but they’ve found a home and community in the aftermath.

