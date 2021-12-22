Omicron variant could cause strain on hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A grim reality. The first known death related to the COVID – 19 omicron variant was reported.

Harris County Public Health out of Texas said the man was unvaccinated and previously was infected with COVID-19

The Omicron variant is a concern for many in the health care field for a few reasons.

The first is how fast it transmits.

“The Omicron variant was first identified in the United States December the 1st and has already become the dominant variant in the United States. The Delta variant on the other hand took 4 months to do that,” said Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernard’s.

Other reasons of concern are the number of mutations it has and the location of those mutations.

Holder said they are looking at data from other countries to prepare here in the United States.

“If the number of cases is as large as it could potentially be that small proportion of people that have to be in the hospital could still be enough to overload our health care system,” she said.

Data shows that people are being reinfected at higher rates.

Holder said with the Delta variant the initial doses of the vaccine or even previously having COVID were enough to fight the virus, but data from the Omicron variant is showing different information.

“You know having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not going to provide you adequate protection against Omicron,” she said.

The location of the mutations may allow the virus to escape immune responses that are made to protect people.

Holder said right now the booster shot is the tool that will help add a good number of antibodies to fight off the virus.

