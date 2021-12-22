Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Road closure planned due to bridge repair

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those that travel on CR 324 in Craighead County often will need to be prepared to stop starting next week.

Craighead County Highway Department will close CR 324 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 am until 4 pm or until the work is completed.

The Highway Department will be repairing a bridge. CR 324 will be closed between CR 333 (Hasbrook Road) and CR 323.

Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.
Human remains recovered from house fire
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Man arrested after investigators rescue dog with rotting broken leg

Latest News

Jonesboro adds air service to Nashville
Co Rd 324 Closure
County Road 324 Closure
COVID cases in Craighead County
COVID cases in Craighead County
A breakdown of where the money goes in the new 2022 Jonesboro city budget plan
2022 budget proposal stresses parks and recreation