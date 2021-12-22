Road closure planned due to bridge repair

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those that travel on CR 324 in Craighead County often will need to be prepared to stop starting next week.

Craighead County Highway Department will close CR 324 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 am until 4 pm or until the work is completed.

The Highway Department will be repairing a bridge. CR 324 will be closed between CR 333 (Hasbrook Road) and CR 323.

Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.

