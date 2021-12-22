Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

STILL MISSING: Owner offers reward for show dog that was stolen in Memphis

By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for an award-winning show dog continues.

The English Cocker Spaniel named Oakley went missing during a pit stop in Memphis. The search for Oakley gained traction on social media with a Facebook page of over 2,000 members.

Megan McCoy is Oakley’s owner. Oakley went missing with her car and two other dogs while stopping in Memphis in late October. McCoy and her fur family were on their way home to Georgia from competing in the North American Diving Dogs National Showcase in Missouri.

“We stopped off the interstate just for a very quick rest stop to grab some food,” McCoy said. “Just within a matter of minutes, everything we had and our whole world was in that car.”

She recovered the car soon afterward.

A man came forward, claiming to find two of the dogs near FedExForum, several miles from where they were stolen.

“Later that morning, in conversation with that man after we recovered the other two dogs, we did find out that he did take a picture of all three dogs still in the crate,” McCoy said.

McCoy suspects that someone dumped the dogs on the side of the road but took off with Oakley.

Missing Cocker Spaniel named Oakley stolen in Memphis.
Missing Cocker Spaniel named Oakley stolen in Memphis.(Megan McCoy)

Nearly two months later, McCoy is not giving up the search for finding Oakley and still needs the public’s help.

McCoy advises people not to approach the dog if they spot her, but instead call the tip line at 901-468-3354.

The Finding Oakley Facebook page also has the phone number and pictures of the pup. McCoy is offering a $1,000 reward for the person who finds Oakley, no questions asked.

“We don’t really care to know the details of how they ended up with her,” she said. “We just want her home. She’s our family.”

Visit the FindingOakley Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

Lady Mustangs beat Searcy in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Jaecie Brown drops 42 pts, Hoxie girls beat Searcy
Lady Bobcats beat BIC in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Walnut Ridge girls beat BIC
Cavewomen beat Harrisburg in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Cave City girls beat Harrisburg
Lady Lions beat Rivercrest in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Manila girls beat Rivercrest, Lady Lions improve to 13-0
Lady Eagles beat Highland in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Greene County Tech girls beat Highland