Warm Christmas!

Sunshine and chilly air stick around for another day before a warm-up really starts to get underway. Southerly winds push temperatures well above average the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 60s for Christmas Eve and pushing into the 70s on Christmas Day. A few sprinkles and some fog are possible as warmer air builds in. Clouds continue at times over the weekend, but rain chances don’t really materialize until early next week. We’ll have to watch for the chance of strong to severe storms when the cold air returns. It’s hard to get out of a warm winter pattern without the threat.

