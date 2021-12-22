Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope announced his resignation as news broke that West Memphis Three’s attorneys were viewing evidence.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon had strong words that his top cop was resigning for reasons that had nothing to do with the case.

The mayor did not say why Pope resigned less than six months after taking the helm. When asked about comments by an acting prosecutor back in 2011 that the West Memphis Three case evidence was destroyed in a fire, McClendon said that had nothing to do with the city and was way before their time.

“Chief Pope had absolutely nothing to do with the West Memphis Three,” said McClendon. “I don’t think he probably even knows the name of the victims, as well as all their names. So, for them to have added him into that, it’s grossly untrue. I mean, I love Chief Pope. I think he’s a great individual. He did a wonderful job for our city. I wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

The police department has not said who will take over as chief or when the succession will take place.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 12/21/21
Red Wolves beat Lyon to move to 9-3
Norchad Omier drops 31 pts & 10 reb, Arkansas State beats Lyon to move to 9-3
Hurricane sweep Little Rock Central Tuesday night
Jonesboro sweeps Little Rock Central in basketball doubleheader
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Dog with rotten, broken leg recovering after amputation