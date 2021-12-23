A-State women’s basketball beats SIUE, Red Wolves 3-0 under interim HC Destinee Rogers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves picked up a big win Wednesday to close non-conference play.

Arkansas State women’s basketball rallied from 15 down in the 3rd quarter, they beat SIU Edwardsville 74-71. Morgan Wallace had the go-ahead bucket in the final minute. The senior filled up the box score with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Jade Upshaw paced the Red Wolves with 16 points. Jireh Washington (13 pts) and Trinitee Jackson (13 pts) also scored in double figures.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 under interim head coach Destinee Rogers. Arkansas State concludes non-conference play 7-6. They’ll tip off Sun Belt play December 30th on the road at Georgia Southern. Tipoff is at 1:00pm Central Time on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.