Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State women’s basketball beats SIUE, Red Wolves 3-0 under interim HC Destinee Rogers

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves picked up a big win Wednesday to close non-conference play.

Arkansas State women’s basketball rallied from 15 down in the 3rd quarter, they beat SIU Edwardsville 74-71. Morgan Wallace had the go-ahead bucket in the final minute. The senior filled up the box score with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Jade Upshaw paced the Red Wolves with 16 points. Jireh Washington (13 pts) and Trinitee Jackson (13 pts) also scored in double figures.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 under interim head coach Destinee Rogers. Arkansas State concludes non-conference play 7-6. They’ll tip off Sun Belt play December 30th on the road at Georgia Southern. Tipoff is at 1:00pm Central Time on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

Red Wolves beat SIUE Wednesday to cap non-conference play
A-State women's basketball beats SIUE, Red Wolves 3-0 under interim HC Destinee Rogers
Red Wolves beat Lyon 88-66 at First National Bank Arena Tuesday.
Arkansas State basketball beats Lyon, finishes non-conference slate 9-3
Red Wolves beat Lyon to move to 9-3
Norchad Omier drops 31 pts & 10 reb, Arkansas State beats Lyon to move to 9-3
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three pointer over Elon guard Hunter McIntosh (0) during...
Arkansas bounces back with 81-55 win over Elon