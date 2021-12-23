After postponement angel tree distribution has large turnout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army hosted their angel tree donations distribution today after postponing the event due to the December 10th storms.

Volunteers of all ages attended to help pass out donations and stressed why they thought it was so important to give back, including 10-year-old Madelyn Utley.

“There are lots of people around the world that don’t have lots of food and clothes, so we are going out food today and lots of toys and clothes,” said Utley.

Donations began at around 10 a.m., and there was already a 50-person line. Captain Teri Smith of the Salvation Army said the turnout by both angels and volunteers was incredible.

“Seeing all of these people is what it’s all about,” Smith said. “There are even children here who want to make sure other kids have a special Christmas.”

Smith said they handed out around 150 boxes filled with presents and food for families in need.

