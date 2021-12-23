Crowley’s Ridge falls to Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech used a 15-0 run at the end of the first half to extend their lead to 50-22 over the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. The Pioneers eventually fell to the Bulldogs (9-3) 99-56.

Freshman Braxton Cousins led CRC (1-14) with 20 points on the day. Ke Roberson and Alex Mero each added 14 points in the loss.

The Pioneers wrap up the 2021 half of their season. Hoping to put a 1-14 start in the rearview mirror, Crowley’s Ridge will return to the floor in 2022 facing Welch (Tenn.) College on January 4 tipping off at 7 p.m.

