Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crowley’s Ridge falls to Louisiana Tech

By CRC Athletics
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Louisiana Tech used a 15-0 run at the end of the first half to extend their lead to 50-22 over the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. The Pioneers eventually fell to the Bulldogs (9-3) 99-56.

Freshman Braxton Cousins led CRC (1-14) with 20 points on the day. Ke Roberson and Alex Mero each added 14 points in the loss.

The Pioneers wrap up the 2021 half of their season. Hoping to put a 1-14 start in the rearview mirror, Crowley’s Ridge will return to the floor in 2022 facing Welch (Tenn.) College on January 4 tipping off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

The annual NEA Tournament brings high school basketball teams all over the area to First...
74th NEA Tournament underway
Lady Mustangs beat Searcy in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Jaecie Brown drops 42 pts, Hoxie girls beat Searcy
Lady Bobcats beat BIC in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Walnut Ridge girls beat BIC
Cavewomen beat Harrisburg in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Cave City girls beat Harrisburg