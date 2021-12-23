Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria

Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination.(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media Group) - Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination.

They are Dole and private-label salads Ahold, Kroger, Lidl, Simply Nature, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, Little Salad Bar and Marketside with best by dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

The salads have product lot codes beginning with N or Y.

The Dole plants involved are in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona. Dole is pausing operations at the facilities involved in the recall for extensive cleaning.

The Food and Drug Administration said listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with compromised immune systems. Among pregnant people, listeria infections can also cause stillbirth and miscarriages.

Healthy people who are infected with listeria may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Questions about the recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 22: What you need to know
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster...
Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain
The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”
What you need to know to have a successful Festivus celebration
Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant