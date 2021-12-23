East Poinsett County wins the 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron.

East Poinsett County takes home the 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Warriors beat Wynne, Parkview, Bryant, Charleston, & Paris, & Parkview in a online vote.

Candon Argo forced a turnover and took it back 99 yards for a touchdown in October. EPC gets a trophy, a $1,000 check to the booster club, and more ice cream.

There will be a ceremony January 6th in Lepanto.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.