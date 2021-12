Mississippi County, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash left one man dead in Mississippi County.

Danny Seaton, age 65, was traveling west on the East State Highway 120.

His vehicle crossed the left of the center of the road, leaving the roadway.

Then the passenger side of the vehicle made contact with a utility pole.

Seaton was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.

