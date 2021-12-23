Fire department receives donation after tornado
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Fire Department received a big donation after its fire station had significant damage from a tornado on Dec. 10.
On Wednesday, the department received a $20,000 donation from Buddy’s Home Furnishings.
Chief Revis Kemper said he was proud of his firefighters’ resilience.
“We’re just super blessed and we plan on using the money to furnish the new fire station,” he said.
The new fire station will take about a year to build.
