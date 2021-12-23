Fire department receives donation after tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Fire Department received a big donation after its fire station had significant damage from a tornado on Dec. 10.

On Wednesday, the department received a $20,000 donation from Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

Chief Revis Kemper said he was proud of his firefighters’ resilience.

Trumann Fire Department receives a $20,000 check from Buddy’s Home Furnishing pic.twitter.com/1SvPSOlkjr — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) December 23, 2021

“We’re just super blessed and we plan on using the money to furnish the new fire station,” he said.

The new fire station will take about a year to build.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.