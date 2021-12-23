Low donation numbers has the Salvation Army worried

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With fewer volunteers and lower donation numbers, the Salvation Army is worried that they will not reach their 80,000-dollar fundraising goal.

The red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s number one fundraiser, bringing in almost 100,000 dollars each year. Money that captain Teri smith says is important for everything they do.

“That money helps support our shelter and helps in that manner to help provide for those who are the least the lost and the last of our communities,” said Smith.

As it gets closer to the holidays, Smith said it becomes increasingly more difficult to find both volunteers and paid workers, which in turn makes it harder to receive donations. When fewer people are ringing the bell the fewer donations they will receive.

Smith said since the December 10th storms, they have received many large donations but stressed that they still aren’t quite where they want to be.

“We are in great need of people to be able to contribute to our kettles a sizable donation from businesses or individuals would really help us reach our 80,000-dollar goal,” said Smith.

There is still time to donate as the campaign does not end until December 24th. You can donate at any salvation army location as well as on their website.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.