Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Low donation numbers has the Salvation Army worried

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With fewer volunteers and lower donation numbers, the Salvation Army is worried that they will not reach their 80,000-dollar fundraising goal.

The red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s number one fundraiser, bringing in almost 100,000 dollars each year. Money that captain Teri smith says is important for everything they do.

“That money helps support our shelter and helps in that manner to help provide for those who are the least the lost and the last of our communities,” said Smith.

As it gets closer to the holidays, Smith said it becomes increasingly more difficult to find both volunteers and paid workers, which in turn makes it harder to receive donations. When fewer people are ringing the bell the fewer donations they will receive.

Smith said since the December 10th storms, they have received many large donations but stressed that they still aren’t quite where they want to be.

“We are in great need of people to be able to contribute to our kettles a sizable donation from businesses or individuals would really help us reach our 80,000-dollar goal,” said Smith.

There is still time to donate as the campaign does not end until December 24th. You can donate at any salvation army location as well as on their website.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
West Memphis police chief announces resignation
Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself...
Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide
A judge sentenced a Kennett man Tuesday to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a...
Man sentenced in baby’s brutal beating

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Amid new overdose report, addiction awareness critical in Northeast Arkansas
Volunteers of all ages were in attendance to help pass out donations.
After postponement angel tree distribution has large turnout
Region 8 News at 6pm
Region 8 News at 6pm - 12/22/21
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mid-South law enforcement to be out in force during holiday travel period