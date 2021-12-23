Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Methodist Le Bonheur offers spiritual care helpline for people struggling during the holidays

Methodist Le Bonheur offers spiritual care helpline for people struggling during the holidays
Methodist Le Bonheur offers spiritual care helpline for people struggling during the holidays(Source: WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is offering a free service to the Mid-South community aimed at helping folks struggling through hardships.

The holidays are a wonderful time to spread love and cheer with family and friends. But for people coping with a serious illness or grieving the loss of a loved one, it can be a difficult time of year.

Chaplain Perry Little works with Methodist LeBonheur Health Care to provide spiritual care to patients and their families.

“Holidays kind of bring back those memories and we try to be with them and walk with them along that journey,” said Little.

Through Methodist’s Spiritual Care Helpline, people have 24/7 access to chaplains ready to support them through their struggles.

“We believe that spiritual care and spiritual health is essential to physical health,” said Little. “That’s one of the reasons we have a spiritual care department because we understand that people heal faster when they have spiritual care as well as the medical attention that they need while they’re in the hospital.”

Since the hotline launched last year, Little has provided support to people coping with the life-change caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Individuals who are dealing with a little depression and anxiety and they just need somebody to talk to, somebody to listen to their particular situation,” he said.

The hotline is free and open to the whole community, even those who are not Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care patients. Chaplains will be available even during the holidays.

To reach the Adult Spiritual Care Helpline, call 901-573-5631.

To reach the Pediatric Spiritual Care Helpline, call: 901-297-2388.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 22: What you need to know
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A holiday surge in COVID-19 cases has people rethinking their Christmas plans. Health experts...
Senior citizens impacted by pandemic may feel isolated this holiday season
NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools
COVID test kits are in demand causing a shortage
Stores limit at-home COVID-19 test kit purchases