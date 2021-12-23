Energy Alert
Warm-Up Starts Today

December 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Our warm-up starts today. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds warm us up into the 50s quickly this afternoon. The 60s are expected tomorrow and 70s on Christmas Day as the wind increases even more. We’ll likely break records on Christmas Day making it the warmest Christmas on record. No storms to worry about over the next few days. Fog and mist/drizzle is possible tonight into Friday morning as moisture increases. Next week continues to look warm with increasing rain chances by Wednesday. We’ll have to watch for severe weather. Merry Christmas!

