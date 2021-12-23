Stores limit at-home COVID-19 test kit purchases

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some retailers are limiting at-home COVID-19 test kits. Local pharmacies are seeing tests sell faster too.

The convenience, speed, and accuracy of the at-home tests make them very popular with consumers.

Dr. Dylan Dulaney, a pharmacist at Bono Family Pharmacy, said that at-home tests are effective if used correctly, but you can also risk a false positive.

“The biggest thing to know about an at-home test in my opinion is to perform the test correctly and so follow all the instructions to a T and then to use them appropriately,” he said.

If you are unable to take a test at home, pharmacies and hospitals offer tests.

CVS said in a statement:

“We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season with COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations. We continue to offer access to onsite rapid testing, as well as lab-based testing, with results generally available in 1-2 days, although during times of peak demand, results may be delayed based on lab performance.”

If you would like to get vaccinated you can click this link.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.