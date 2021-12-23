Energy Alert
Stores limit at-home COVID-19 test kit purchases

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some retailers are limiting at-home COVID-19 test kits. Local pharmacies are seeing tests sell faster too.

The convenience, speed, and accuracy of the at-home tests make them very popular with consumers.

Dr. Dylan Dulaney, a pharmacist at Bono Family Pharmacy, said that at-home tests are effective if used correctly, but you can also risk a false positive.

“The biggest thing to know about an at-home test in my opinion is to perform the test correctly and so follow all the instructions to a T and then to use them appropriately,” he said.

If you are unable to take a test at home, pharmacies and hospitals offer tests.

