Stores limit at-home COVID-19 test kit purchases
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some retailers are limiting at-home COVID-19 test kits. Local pharmacies are seeing tests sell faster too.
The convenience, speed, and accuracy of the at-home tests make them very popular with consumers.
Dr. Dylan Dulaney, a pharmacist at Bono Family Pharmacy, said that at-home tests are effective if used correctly, but you can also risk a false positive.
“The biggest thing to know about an at-home test in my opinion is to perform the test correctly and so follow all the instructions to a T and then to use them appropriately,” he said.
If you are unable to take a test at home, pharmacies and hospitals offer tests.
CVS said in a statement:
