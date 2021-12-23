Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant

Armed robbery at Outback
Armed robbery at Outback
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into an armed robbery at a Memphis Outback is underway and the man responsible is still on the run.

Surveillance video Memphis Police Department shared on Facebook shows the armed suspect entering the Outback on Union Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, aiming the weapon at an employee.

He then makes his way into the office, fills his sweatshirt with cash and pulls out several cash drawers before running off. The amount of money taken is unknown.

He fled the scene on foot heading south, according to MPD.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 22: What you need to know
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

Latest News

Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Left: Deputy Strayhorn Right: Deputy Blazin
Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies honored for life-saving efforts
NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools
Veteran's Village resident
Veterans Village opens to residents