Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies honored for life-saving efforts
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies are being honored for their life-saving efforts.
Deputy Cole Strayhorn is being recognized after he talked a man out of jumping off a rail into the Mississippi River. The sheriff’s office says officers were called to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge where a man was threatening to jump in the river. Strayhorn talked to the man for some time and negotiated with him not to jump.
Deputy Blazin arrived at a scene and used her CPR training to resuscitate an unresponsive man.
Both deputies are nominated for the life-saving award.
A ceremony will be scheduled after the holidays to recognize the deputies for their life-saving efforts.
