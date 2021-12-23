Energy Alert
Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies honored for life-saving efforts

Left: Deputy Strayhorn Right: Deputy Blazin
Left: Deputy Strayhorn Right: Deputy Blazin(Source: Crittenden county Sheriff)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies are being honored for their life-saving efforts.

Deputy Cole Strayhorn is being recognized after he talked a man out of jumping off a rail into the Mississippi River. The sheriff’s office says officers were called to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge where a man was threatening to jump in the river. Strayhorn talked to the man for some time and negotiated with him not to jump.

Deputy Blazin arrived at a scene and used her CPR training to resuscitate an unresponsive man.

Both deputies are nominated for the life-saving award.

A ceremony will be scheduled after the holidays to recognize the deputies for their life-saving efforts.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

