Veterans Village opens to residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jonesboro, it took a village to build a village.

After years of planning, Veterans Village’s first residents moved in.

One veteran tells Region 8 News this is a move in the right direction.

“I called and two days later he said he had a place for me,” said Jeffery Hill Sr.

Hill is a U.S. Army veteran.

He said someone told him about the village and he started making calls.

For him living in Veterans Village is a blessing.

“I’m rolling. It’s a blessing. I got two blessings this month. I got some kidneys fixed and got off the street,” he said.

Lynda Nash is the director for the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University.

She has worked with the planning of Veteran’s Village.

“It’s awfully hard to work when you are on the street and you’re not sure where you are going to sleep, what you are going to eat, or even stay clean,” said Nash.

Volunteers and students will start working with the veterans to get them on their feet.

“So, we will help them meet all of those needs,” she said.

Hill said he was unsure where he would be spending Christmas if he had not found out about this.

“I wasn’t sure. I probably would have still been at that motel,” said Hill.

He was staying in a motel across town for months.

He said he hopes others veterans like him find out about this opportunity.

Nash said she is excited about the future of the village.

For more information on applying for Veterans Village contact Lynda Nash at Lnash@astate.edu or 870-761-8870.

