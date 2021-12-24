12-year-old Santa helping those in need Christmas morning

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christmas morning for most children will be heading to the living room and checking to see if Santa showed up the night before. West Monroe 12-year-old Bryce Yarborough is different. For two years he has gone to help feed the needy at The Renewal Center in Monroe. He has even coordinated businesses and other families to help.

Bryce was inspired by a video.

“I just got an idea, because I was watching people giving out stuff to the homeless. So I asked my mom if I could just help them out,” said Bryce. “Then I came up with Christmas morning, and then she says okay,” said Bryce.

His father, Andrew Yarborough, was surprised.

“So, my first reaction was, ‘Are you sure you want to give up Christmas morning?’” said Andrew.

Andrew realized the importance of this project and knew that it would build his son’s character.

The first year they showed up to help serve breakfast on Christmas Day, they saw only cold cereal was available. But for Bryce, that was not good enough. He believed they deserved a hot meal.

Even though it was last minute, Andrew did everything he could to make it happen.

“Everything was closed. I drove all over town, every gas station. I was going to piecemeal this thing together,” said Andrew.

Since the beginning, more families and kids have come to help. Bryce wants to use this to inspire other youth.

“Kids can also learn to help others,” said Bryce.

Through this process, Bryce’s generosity has changed how his father views those who have come on hard times.

“This helped me, I guess, deal with it. And now I have a bigger heart because I understand more about it,” said Andrew.

Bryce and his family also bring backpacks full of snacks and personal grooming items to give to the homeless.

Bryce wants them to know one thing.

“That they are worth it and they are loved,” said Bryce.

