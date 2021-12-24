Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ALS nonprofit organization helps Mayfield couple affected by tornado

The nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure presented a check to to Mayfield residents Bruce...
The nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure presented a check to to Mayfield residents Bruce and Valerie Nedrow.(Krista Tillman/Evolve PR and Marketing)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple impacted by the recent tornado received a check from a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by ALS.

On Thursday afternoon, December 23, Paint for a Cure presented a check for $3,000 to Bruce and Valerie Nedrow to help with home improvements.

According to a release from a marketing group for the organization, the couple is still without electricity and heat, and has been using a gas generator, since the tornado on Dec. 10.

They said the Nedrows grew up in Mayfield and met while attending Mayfield High School in the ‘70s.

Bruce Nedrow worked at an area tire manufacturing facility, then as a HVAC service technician before working for the Mayfield School System until he was diagnosed with ALS.

Valerie Nedrow is a retired professor with 27 years of service at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

Paint for a Cure was founded by Eric Weinbrenner, who turned to painting as a way to cope with his 2019 diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Its goal is to provide medically accessible housing and monetary assistance to ALS patients and their families who cannot afford those necessities.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Police investigate shooting, one person taken to hospital
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Latest News

Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks.
Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks
On Christmas Eve, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting the highest single day total...
Arkansas health leaders report highest daily COVID-19 cases since September
The world's most powerful telescope launched Saturday and NASA and the European Space agency...
NASA launches new space telescope
Warriors win the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins the 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
Family prays for a miracle after fire destroyed their home
Family prays for miracle after fire destroyed their home