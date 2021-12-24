ALS nonprofit organization helps Mayfield couple affected by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple impacted by the recent tornado received a check from a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by ALS.

On Thursday afternoon, December 23, Paint for a Cure presented a check for $3,000 to Bruce and Valerie Nedrow to help with home improvements.

According to a release from a marketing group for the organization, the couple is still without electricity and heat, and has been using a gas generator, since the tornado on Dec. 10.

They said the Nedrows grew up in Mayfield and met while attending Mayfield High School in the ‘70s.

Bruce Nedrow worked at an area tire manufacturing facility, then as a HVAC service technician before working for the Mayfield School System until he was diagnosed with ALS.

Valerie Nedrow is a retired professor with 27 years of service at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

Paint for a Cure was founded by Eric Weinbrenner, who turned to painting as a way to cope with his 2019 diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Its goal is to provide medically accessible housing and monetary assistance to ALS patients and their families who cannot afford those necessities.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.