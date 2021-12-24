Energy Alert
Arkansas schools awarded money to combat school violence

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - The Department of Justice announced Thursday, Dec. 23, that nearly $126 million in funding to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.

The grants, awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students and implement evidence-based threat assessments.

”The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s [Thursday’s] investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

The Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 (the “STOP School Violence Act”) gives the Justice Department the authority to provide awards directly to states, units of local government, Indian tribes, and public agencies (such as school districts and law enforcement agencies) to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs. It also provides grants to ensure a positive school climate by helping students and teachers recognize, and respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence.

The 78 BJA annual awards, totaling almost $74 million, are intended to support training and education for school personnel and students on preventing violence against others and themselves, including anti-bullying training and specialized training for school officials to respond to mental health crises. Funds also help develop and implement multidisciplinary threat assessment or intervention teams and design technology solutions such as anonymous reporting systems, hotlines, and websites.

The COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) provides up to 75% of the funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools. The 153 SVPP awards, totaling almost $52 million, are statutorily obligated to be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.

Award recipients in Arkansas include:

  • Pangburn School District: $86,395
  • Pocahontas School District: $198,461
  • Rose Bud School District 35: $217,664
  • Texarkana Arkansas School District #7: $500,000.

The full list of SVPP awards can be found here. Additionally, a list of the BJA awards can be found here.

