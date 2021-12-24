Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball surprises Destinee Rogers with message from Dawn Staley

Hall of Fame player & national champion coach Dawn Staley sent a message of motivation to A-State women's basketball head coach Destinee Rogers.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Destinee Rogers is a trailblazer to say the least. She’s the first African-American to lead the Arkansas State women’s basketball program. Rogers road to Red Wolves interim head coach featured stops at UCA, El Dorado, and more.

A fellow trailblazer tipped her cap to the Natural State native on December 19th.

“It definitely surprised me, I was not expecting that,” Rogers said after the Red Wolves win over Hendrix. “I’m a huge, huge fan. She’s given out a piece of her championship net to all of the African-American women head coaches. And she said she was going to send me a piece of that net. And she just congratulated me for making history here. Talked about paving the way for other black women that may be able to get this job at some point in the near future. However, I want this to be mine, right now. And I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that happens. I appreciate it. I also had a phone conversation with Sherri Coale the other day. Dr. Kelly Damphousse set it up. And just to be talking to legends, and them just pouring into me, giving me advice, all those things. It really just lets me know that I can do this. This team can do this. It just motivates me, and it makes me want to go harder for this team.”

Rogers’ Red Wolves have plenty of momentum entering Sun Belt play. Their uptempo style and sharing the basketball are key to a 3 game winning streak.

“I just want these kids to be free in who they are,” Rogers added. “There’s no coincidence that their statlines are looking like this because the coaching staff as well as myself, we have full confidence in them. We want to share the ball. It’s not only fun to watch, it’s fun to coach. And I’m sure they have fun playing that way. So we want to be a very unselfish team. And when we play like that, I think we’re going to be really hard to beat.”

Arkansas State women’s basketball opens Sun Belt play December 30th at Georgia Southern (1pm ESPN+). They’ll return to First National Bank Arena on Saturday, January 1st. The Red Wolves will host Georgia State at 1:00pm, it’s the first game of an A-State hoops doubleheader.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

All Games on ESPN+

December 30th 1:00pm: Women at Georgia Southern

December 30th 7:00pm: Men vs. Georgia State

January 1st 1:00pm: Women vs. Georgia State

January 1st 4:00pm: Men vs. Georgia Southern

January 6th 7:00pm: Women vs. Louisiana

January 6th 7:00pm: Men at Louisiana

January 8th 1:00pm: Women vs. ULM

January 8th 2:00pm: Men at ULM

