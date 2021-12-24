Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Branson businesses experience winter shopping comeback season

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy Christmas Eve in Branson as visitors hit the stores for some last-minute shopping.

Business owners say the recent boom has helped them recover from a down 2020.

“It’s been a lot better than last year, last year because of COVID and all the restrictions,” said Missouriamish.com sales manager Kyle Smith.

Smith says this has been the bounce-back shopping season they hoped.

”Much much better, more people, more everything,” said Smith.

The bounce-back helped his small business stay afloat when others haven’t been so lucky.

“Mom and pop shops like us, it’s much harder than it is for a big store brand name,” Smith said.

New stores are opening around the city, including businesses like Main Street Nutrition, which opened just two months ago. Co-owner Micahel Barnett says he thinks it’s a great time to open a business because Branson is booming.

”In comparison to last year, there’s been a lot more foot traffic out here as far as downtown this season has been, a lot busier as far as tourism so it’s been great for business,” said Barnett.

He says it was sad to see so many hard-working businesses not make it through the pandemic.

”I think it’s great to be able to see these businesses starting to bounce back and be able to come back into the community and make money and do good for themselves,” Barnett said.

He and others alike and looking ahead to the new year.

”I think it’s going to be even better,” said Barnett.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A fatal crash left one man dead in Mississippi County.
Fatal crash in Mississippi County
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Trumann Fire Department receives a $20,000 check from Buddy's Home Furnishings
Fire department receives donation after tornado

Latest News

On Christmas Eve, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting the highest single day total...
Arkansas health leaders report highest daily COVID-19 cases since September
Branson businesses experience winter shopping comeback season
marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
SCHD COVID-19 positivity rate data 12/24/21
Newly reported COVID-19 cases spike over 1,000 in Shelby County