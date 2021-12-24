Energy Alert
Christmas tradition continues in Trumann

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann residents are continuing a Christmas tradition this year.

Over 20 years of Christmas dinners in the city go down in history, but this one is very special to the community.

The dinner starts at 11 am on Christmas day and continues until 1 pm.

Usually, they serve around one thousand meals. This year they are preparing more to help those without homes or food due to the devastating tornadoes that came through their community two weeks ago.

“This year we are prepared because there are so many families that are not in their homes and don’t have the means to cook. They are staying in hotels because they were displaced by the tornado,” said Lindsay Miller, coordinator for the dinner.

The location changed this year.

The dinner will be at the Wild Cat Center on Cedar Street in Trumann.

