JHS alum Jashaud Stewart projected to start for #21 Arkansas in Outback Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - #21 Arkansas football is 8 days away from the Outback Bowl. They revealed an updated depth chart.

Region 8 Razorback Jashaud Stewart is in line for his 2nd start of the season. The Jonesboro High alum is projected to get the nod at defensive end. Stewart has played in all 12 games in 2021, recording 7 tackles. #58 lines up on defense and special teams. Stewart had his first start October 23rd vs. UAPB.

The Hogs fly to Tampa on December 26th. #21 Arkansas faces Penn State on New Years Day. Kickoff is at 11am on ESPN2.

