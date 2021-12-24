Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JHS alum Jashaud Stewart projected to start for #21 Arkansas in Outback Bowl

JHS alum in 2nd season with Razorback football
JHS alum in 2nd season with Razorback football
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - #21 Arkansas football is 8 days away from the Outback Bowl. They revealed an updated depth chart.

Region 8 Razorback Jashaud Stewart is in line for his 2nd start of the season. The Jonesboro High alum is projected to get the nod at defensive end. Stewart has played in all 12 games in 2021, recording 7 tackles. #58 lines up on defense and special teams. Stewart had his first start October 23rd vs. UAPB.

The Hogs fly to Tampa on December 26th. #21 Arkansas faces Penn State on New Years Day. Kickoff is at 11am on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A fatal crash left one man dead in Mississippi County.
Fatal crash in Mississippi County
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Trumann Fire Department receives a $20,000 check from Buddy's Home Furnishings
Fire department receives donation after tornado

Latest News

Whitehaven (TN) LB/DE Javante Mackey signed with Arkansas State football Wednesday morning.
Arkansas State football looks to shore up position needs for 2022 recruiting class
Fans cheer Boston Celtics' Joe Johnson after he made a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10 day contract
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19
Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism (6) is stopped short of the end zone by Army defenders in the...
Army stuns Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl on last-second FG