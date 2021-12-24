Last-minute shoppers flock to stores ahead of holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For last-minute holiday shoppers, time is almost up. Those who haven’t made those final purchases may run into some trouble.

Downtown Jonesboro was full of last-minute shoppers Thursday, Dec. 23, and some stores are having trouble keeping up with demand.

Allen Powell is the owner of Buff City Soap in Downtown Jonesboro. He said business has been booming, and their shelves are suffering because of it

“If you look around, you can see that we just don’t have much left on our shelves. We make everything here so we’re really struggling to keep up. Most places having a truck that backs up and unloads everything, but we don’t,” he said.

Powell said his staff is working as fast as they can to build their supply back up, but items are flying off the shelves.

