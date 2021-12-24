Energy Alert
New warnings continue as COVID-19 cases increase

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are inching closer and closer to Christmas Day.

Health professionals are making it clear that people need to be cautious this holiday season.

The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the United States right now.

Omicron reached that point in only 3 weeks where it took the Delta variant months to be the dominant variant.

Health officials say vaccination will help protect those most prone to complications with the virus.

Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards, said younger people are topping the list of contracting COVID, but that could affect others.

“So, it’s our younger demographic of people. They are going to be a very important population to get vaccinated to try to fight this pandemic,” she said. “By in large this age group fairs pretty well, but they invariably can infect someone that does not. You know, grandma and grandpa or mom and dad.”

Know your status.

Holder said getting tested before visiting with family will help protect everyone.

She also mentioned getting the booster shot is the best tool to fight the virus.

