President Biden approves federal disaster declaration

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for Arkansas in response to the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Friday that President Biden had approved the declaration, “Just in time for Christmas.”

Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms. Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for quick response. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 24, 2021

The governor made two trips to Northeast Arkansas to view the damage caused by the tornadoes and met with those responding to the community’s needs.

He visited Monette on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Trumann on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Federal assistance will not only help homeowners with rebuilding, but it will also assist public entities.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.