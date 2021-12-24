Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Privacy lawsuit filed by Duggar sisters set for April trial

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been reset for April in a case brought by four sisters of Josh Duggar who sued over the release of records from a police investigation that concluded the former reality television star fondled them.

The trial was set for early December, but a judge delayed it because Duggar’s criminal trial on receiving and possessing child pornography was set for around the same time. Duggar, 33, was convicted.

Duggar and his sisters are part of a large Arkansas family that starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that Duggar as a juvenile molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after getting a tip but concluded that the statute of limitations had expired.

Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar filed the lawsuit in 2017 claiming officials improperly released redacted police investigation documents to a magazine. Their attorneys say the documents made it easy to identify them.

The defendants are officials with the city of Springdale and Washington County. Their attorneys have said the women have chosen to tell parts of their stories publicly in various ways.

Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
A fatal crash left one man dead in Mississippi County.
Fatal crash in Mississippi County
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking...
United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Trumann Fire Department receives a $20,000 check from Buddy's Home Furnishings
Fire department receives donation after tornado

Latest News

President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Toy donation
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas
Toy donation
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality