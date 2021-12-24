Protecting children too young for a COVID-19 Vaccine during holiday gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Children under the age of five have not been approved yet for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are simple things you can do to protect them.

“[It’s] better to keep groups down to a smaller number,” Dr. Guy Kline, a physician at Mercy’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Clinic says. “Maybe cut down 10 to 15.”

Kline says social distancing is also important even if everyone was tested before your gathering.

“Your test is not going to be real 100% accurate, especially with little kids,” he says. “So maybe grandma shouldn’t be having the little two-year-old or three-year-old sitting on their lap.”

Kline recommends picking a big room, for your gathering so you can social distance as well.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone not vaccinated, like children ages two and older, should wear masks indoors in public. If you are around someone younger than two or they cannot wear a mask for other reasons, doctors suggest limiting visits with unvaccinated people.

Kline also recommends family members continue to wash their hands. He says it’s one of the best ways to prevent the spread.

