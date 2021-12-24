Energy Alert
Warm and Windy Christmas

December 24th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Warm and windy is the forecast through the weekend as another above-average airmass builds in. Wind speeds top 20 mph at times with gusts over 40 mph. Highs get into the 60s today with 70s expected on Christmas Day. Record highs may fall on Christmas but we may avoid the warmest Christmas on record thanks to cooler air working in during the evening. More 70s are possible next week as rain chances increase. Merry Christmas!

