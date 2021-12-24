Southland Casino Racing makes $20K donation to help tornado victims

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Southland Casino Racing is donating $20,000 to help those impacted by tornadoes earlier this month.

The donation was made to the American Red Cross and will directly go to tornado victims in Northeast Arkansas.

In the days after the storm, Southland donated 9,000 bottles of water to the City of Leachville.

