Third grader raises money to buy presents for kids in need

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the season of giving, and one Trumann boy went above and beyond to embody that spirit. Thanks to his generosity, dozens of children will get that perfect gift this holiday season

“I’ve wanted to do it ever since I was a little kid,” Griffin Evans said.

Evans is a third-grader at Trumann Elementary School. He likes to rodeo, play guitar, and play football.

He also takes pride in giving back to his community.

This Christmas, he wanted to spread joy. He did so by raising money for those less fortunate than him.

After a tornado devastated Trumann on December 10th, he decided he wanted to help kids that might have lost their Christmas presents.

He hosted a Facebook Live fundraiser where he played guitar and patrons donated to his cause.

“I just played my guitar and raised money for kids that needed it,” he said.

In total, he raised over $2,200.

He used all that money to buy presents for kids who might have otherwise gone without this holiday season.

However, he doesn’t want the story to be all about him, but those who helped him along the way.

He had a short message for them.

“Thank you, and I wish you a Merry Christmas,” he said.

Griffin’s story proves anyone, no matter how young or old, can make a difference in their community. He’s a shining example of the holiday spirit.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.